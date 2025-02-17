Dozens in GR protest Trump's policies during nationwide demonstration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protesters across the country turned out in light of President’s Day to voice their opposition to President Trump’s policies.

Several dozen people braved the cold at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids. Many of them carried signs that read “Stop the Coup,” “Fire Elon Musk” and “Reject Project 2025.”

Larger protests were held in other big cities, including Washington, D.C., as part of the 50501 movement.

A similar protest was held across the U.S. earlier this month.

