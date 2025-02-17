Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Dozens in GR protest Trump's policies during nationwide demonstration

Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.20.58 PM.png
FOX 17
Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.20.58 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.21.32 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.19.34 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.20.40 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.23.24 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-02-17 at 4.22.10 PM.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protesters across the country turned out in light of President’s Day to voice their opposition to President Trump’s policies.

Several dozen people braved the cold at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids. Many of them carried signs that read “Stop the Coup,” “Fire Elon Musk” and “Reject Project 2025.”

Larger protests were held in other big cities, including Washington, D.C., as part of the 50501 movement.

A similar protest was held across the U.S. earlier this month.

Presidents Day Protest

National News

Presidents' Day protesters gather in opposition of the Trump administration

Scripps News Group

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward