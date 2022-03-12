Downtown Grand Rapids YMCA evacuated for bomb threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The David D. Hunting YMCA was evacuated after a bomb threat was received Saturday morning.

At 8:49 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department received a call from Kent County Central Dispatch that a bomb threat had been received at the David D. Hunting YMCA, which is located at 475 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

YMCA officials evacuated the building.

Upon arriving at the scene, GRPD searched the building with a bomb canine unit and nothing was found.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

