Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Downtown Grand Rapids YMCA evacuated for bomb threat

YMCA 03122022.png
David D. Hunting YMCA
The David D. Hunting YMCA in downtown Grand Rapids.
YMCA 03122022.png
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:29:56-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The David D. Hunting YMCA was evacuated after a bomb threat was received Saturday morning.

At 8:49 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department received a call from Kent County Central Dispatch that a bomb threat had been received at the David D. Hunting YMCA, which is located at 475 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

YMCA officials evacuated the building.

Upon arriving at the scene, GRPD searched the building with a bomb canine unit and nothing was found.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot