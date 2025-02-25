Downtown Grand Rapids sees closure of popular restaurants amid economic challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids has seen several bars and restaurants close their doors permanently in recent days, including Beacon Corner Bar and Rockwell Republic.

Drew Schneider, owner of Beacon Corner Bar, cited ongoing challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for closing.

"Day to-day life, when it's when there's nothing going on down here, it's... I think it's harder to pull a crowd," Schneider said.

He added that insufficient sales and rising seafood prices due to inflation contributed to the decision to shutter the establishment.

Rockwell Republic, a 17-year fixture in downtown Grand Rapids, also announced its closure. Owner Jeff Lobdell stated, "All of the reduction in consumer demand coupled with substantially higher operating costs have forced the business to operate at a significant loss every month for over four years."

Dr. Paul Isely, associate dean of the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University, explained the broader economic factors at play.

"Right now, there's a lot of businesses that are struggling with cost; they're struggling with demand; they're struggling with the fact that consumers' tastes are changing, and not every business will make it through that," Isely said.

He noted that many customers have less disposable income for dining out, leading them to either eat out less frequently or choose less expensive options.

Isely also pointed out an additional challenge specific to downtown establishments: parking costs. "It makes it more difficult for them to survive. Because that increases the cost of being there," he said.

Despite closing Beacon Corner Bar, Schneider continues to operate Sanchez Bistro next door and is considering future plans for the vacant space.

"I'm so gracious to everyone that has been a part of Beacon and wanting it to succeed. It's unfortunate that it didn't," Schneider said.

Jeff Lobdell, owner of Rockwell Republic, released the following statement:

It's with a heavy heart and much sorrow that I must announce the closing of Rockwell Republic.



Rockwell Republic, a beloved gathering place, opened in May of 2008 and brought a blend of American & Asian cuisine, high-end spirits, and innovative craft cocktails in a Chicago-esque atmosphere inside of its historic 140-year-old building. Many credit the opening of this business with helping revitalize the Heartside District of downtown Grand Rapids. During the course of its 17-year history, Rockwell Republic received many awards and accolades and was known for having the best happy hour, best sushi, best bloody marys & best brunch.



This decision, that I contemplated for over two years, was not made lightly, as closing a restaurant is a very difficult decision, especially when it involves so many great staff members who work hard and support one another like a family. And even though everyone will be offered a position at an affiliated location, it doesn't take away the sting of breaking these bonds.



Rockwell Republic, like many downtown restaurants and bars across our state and nation, never fully recovered from the downward spiral created by the pandemic and the newer dynamic of fewer people who are working in offices in urban areas that venture out for food and drink. Also, a trend of less late-night bar patronization, less consumption of food and beverages on-premises in restaurants, taverns, bars, and pubs, and a trend of less public socialization in general.



All of the reduction in consumer demand coupled with substantially higher operating costs have forced the business to operate at a significant loss every month for over four years. As much as I love this brand and location, the growing monthly losses could no longer be endured. With these tremendous fiscal challenges and the punitive business climate that full-service restaurants and bars face across our country, but especially in downtown areas, I sadly have no other choice but to close.



I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the wonderful patrons and incredible staff, all of whom have played a vital role in making Rockwell Republic so special. The relationships we’ve built, the unforgettable moments we’ve shared, and the memories we’ve created together will always be cherished.



Thank you, Jeff Lobdell

