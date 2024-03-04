Don't Bite!: John Ball Zoo warns of online ticket scams ahead of 2024 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is warning families to be careful as they seek out tickets for the upcoming season.

On Monday the zoo sent out a warning saying that they have seen a number of ticket scams circulating on social media platforms.

They have identified posts offering discounted tickets or fraudulent contests with allegedly free tickets at stake.

One of the posts claim that you can buy four tickets for just $6.95, reading, "You can only purchase by credit card, because this is the only way we can ensure that 4 tickets per person can only be purchased once."

Another claims to be a sweepstakes with a free family membership to the zoo up for grabs.

The apparent deals are not legitimate.

“We are saddened that scammers are taking advantage of the John Ball Zoo community,” COO Andy McIntyre said in a statement.

He suggests people refrain from trying to buy or obtain zoo tickets through any third-party website.

You can always buy tickets on their website HERE.

John Ball Zoo will open for the 2024 season on March 22.

