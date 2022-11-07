DOJ to monitor Election Day procedures in Grand Rapids

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says it will be present in Grand Rapids to protect voters’ rights on Election Day.

We’re told the city is one of 64 jurisdictions across 24 states where federal personnel will oversee election procedures.

The DOJ says it will also be posted in Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Southfield.

Those wishing to file complaints regarding potential violations of federal voting laws are invited to do so with on-hand personnel from the Civil Rights Division, online or by calling 800-253-3931.

The DOJ asks witnesses of disruption at voting precincts to connect with election officials.

Call local law enforcement in cases of voter intimidation or threats of violence. After a report has been filed, get in touch with the DOJ.

