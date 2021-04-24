Do-It-Yourself photography studio opens at Tanger Outlets

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A do-it-yourself photography studio opened this weekend at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids.

Selfie WRLD, a 5,000 square foot studio located in suite 1035 near Kirkland's, opened Friday at Tanger Outlets at 250 84th Street SW in Byron Center.

At the studio, guests can more than 20 unique photo vignettes in one hour, as the interactive setup allows guests to customize their photos with unique backdrops designed by professional photographers.

Selfie WRLD is open every day of the week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets to use the booth for anyone over the age of 13 are $20.

Those 12 and Under are charged $15, with the exception of those 2 & under, who can use the booth for free.