Discover Uptown Grand Rapids as ArtPrize expands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exciting addition to ArtPrize this year – the official displays are now extending into Uptown Grand Rapids!

This is the first time in ArtPrize’s 15-year history the boundaries have extended into the Eastown, East Fulton, Wealthy Street, and the East Hills area.

Twentyfive businesses in Uptown are hosting more than 60 artists in the district.

In total - it's about a 4 square mile area to explore.

There’s a public art map available to help people do self-guided tours.

They will be offering what they call Micro Mobility Stations, and The Rapid bus line goes straight through the area.

Uptown Incorporated told FOX 17 this year's expansion could make a big difference, helping ArtPrize-goers discover businesses in the area.

"The number one thing we hear is that a lot of people, especially if they're a local visitor, will say, I didn't know that you were here,” Ingrid Miller - Executive Director of Uptown GR, Inc.

told us. “And so we're hoping that people that come in, whether you live five miles away or 10 miles away, you discover your next best or next new favorite thing."

Uptown GR hosted an artist reception on Sunday at Vivant Brewery and Spirits to celebrate the expansion, creating a mural during the event.