'Dexter's Laboratory' actress Candi Milo will be a guest at Grand Rapids Comic Con

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic Con has announced that Dexter’s Laboratory star Candi Milo will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 3-5 at the DeVos Place.

Milo began voicing Dexter in Dexter’s Laboratory during the show’s third season. The character had previously been voiced by Christine Cavanaugh. In the series, Dexter is a genius boy, who has a secret laboratory where he creates inventions and conducts experiments. The only other person who knows about his laboratory is his older sister Dee Dee (voiced by Allison Moore and Kat Cressida), who constantly annoys him and inadvertently sabotages his plans.

Milo is also well-known for voicing Sweetie Bird in Tiny Toon Adventures, which ran from 1990-1992. The series follows a group of younger cartoon characters who attend Acme Looniversity, where they are mentored by the Looney Tunes characters. Sweetie Bird was based on Tweety.

Milo is also the current voice of the Looney Tunes characters Granny and Witch Hazel. She voiced both characters in the television series New Looney Tunes and Looney Tunes Cartoons. She also voiced Granny in the 2021 film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Milo will also voice Granny in the upcoming series Tiny Toons Looniversity. The series is scheduled to premiere this fall on Cartoon Network and Max.

Her other work includes voicing Mom in Cow and Chicken, Snap in ChalkZone, and Coco and Madame Foster in Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

Grand Rapids Comic Con will be held November 3-5 at the DeVos Place. More information on the event can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube