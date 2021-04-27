DeVos Place welcomed walk-in vaccinations today

Day one of walk-in vaccines at DeVos Place have been going smoothly today—but not drawing a particularly large crowd.

Today was a huge relief for one viewer from Wyoming who spoke with Fox 17 before getting her vaccine.

“I think it’s great!” Dorothy Sewe exclaimed, “I was scared, now I feel like there was nothing to be scared of”.

With no appointments need, others like Laura Drews waited.

“I got here at 9 o’clock,” Drews said. “I thought there’d be lots of people, waiting to get into this clinic for free.”

Laura does not have a computer or cell phone. She was having a hard time making an appointment and she gets her news the old-fashioned way, by tuning in when it comes on at 10 and 11 p.m.

“I was watching fox 17 news last night,” Drews explained. “I love this. They could have this every day. People wouldn’t have worry about making an appointment."

DeVos Place clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walk-ins on Wednesday as well.