Developing: Grand Rapids police investigating shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say officers are investigating a shooting.

Details are limited, but we do know that the shooting took place on the 1300 blk of Alpine Ave. NW.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they attempt to track a suspect using a K9 unit.

