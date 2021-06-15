Watch
Developing: Grand Rapids police investigating shooting

Dino Kahrimanovic
GRPD investigate shooting near 1300 blk of Alpine Ave NW
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 15, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say officers are investigating a shooting.

Details are limited, but we do know that the shooting took place on the 1300 blk of Alpine Ave. NW.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they attempt to track a suspect using a K9 unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are confirmed.

