Detroit woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, heads to national competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Junior won a crown and a competition on Sunday— but for her, it's so much more.

After a competition held at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, Jamie was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2023, which mean she'll go on to compete or the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

It's also an empowering moment.

"I feel really validated as an advocate and as a woman," said Jamie, who has cerebral palsy and works at Disability Network of Wayne County.

Mary Free Bed

Jamie plans to use her platform to focus on financial empowerment and stability for people with disabilities, especially when it comes to housing and transportation.

Three women competed for the title, all of whom use wheelchairs for mobility purposes. Tami David of Muskegon and Kristy Stratton-Sagraves of Caledonia also competed.

The women went through several interviews with judges and a live Q&A session in front of an audience.

"You should do it," Jamie said, to anyone considering participating in the competition," because it raises your confidence and lets you know what you are capable of."

In August, Jamie will be back in Grand Rapids for the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

If you have any questions about the competition, reach out to the president of Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Shelly Loose, at michigan@mswheelchairamerica.org or 616-540-3774.