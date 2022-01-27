Detroit man sentenced to 30 years after selling drugs in Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Detroit native has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking in Lansing.

Kenneth Pointer “Chopper” of Detroit was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Jan. 26, 2022, by U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge. Due to previous convictions, Pointer was subjected to higher penalties.

Authorities report that Pointer was investigated by law enforcement agencies from April 2017 to November 2019.

During the investigation, more than 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl was seized. Pointer supplied the previously mentioned drugs from Detroit to dealers and users in Lansing while operating a drug house to facilitate the distribution of the drugs.

“My office is committed to supporting local partner law enforcement agencies to stop the trafficking of illegal drugs. Those like Mr. Pointer, who make a career of dealing dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl and cocaine, will get our attention and face a very long time in prison, away from the communities they endanger,” said U.S. Attorney Birge.

“This investigation, and the subsequent sentencing, demonstrates the commitment of DEA and partner agencies to pursue and disrupt drug dealers who are inflicting harm upon communities with dangerous and illegal narcotics,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt.

Pointer's imprisonment will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.