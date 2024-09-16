Deputy Chief Rogers to retire from Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers will retire from the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) next month.

Police say Rogers will entire retirement on Oct. 5. Capt. Michael Maycroft became the department’s new deputy chief on Sept. 15.

“DC Rogers has been a tremendous asset to GRPD, the Grand Rapids community, and to me personally in my first few years as chief,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “She has an exemplary service record, has been integral to our successful recruiting and retention efforts, and has a long history of seeking justice on behalf of children, sexual assault victims, and victims of domestic violence. She is leaving us as the highest-ranking female officer in GRPD history.”

We’re told Rogers had been with the department since 1996. She served multiple roles with GRPD since then, including patrol officer, lieutenant, watch commander and captain. She became deputy chief in 2021.

Maycroft has been with GRPD for 27 years, police say. Among the numerous roles he held at the department, he has been a bomb squad commander and he led the Crime Prevention Unit. He served as captain since 2015.

