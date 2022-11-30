Dégagé seeking donations for annual Christmas store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dégagé Ministries is seeking donations to help those experiencing homelessness shop for gifts this Christmas.

The Heartside Community Christmas Store will be held Dec. 14, during which the people Dégagé serves will be able to buy inexpensive gifts for their loved ones, according to the Grand Rapids nonprofit.

Dégagé offers three avenues to give this year:

Purchase items from Dégagé's Amazon wish list .

. Donate in person at Dégagé Ministries on Sheldon Boulevard through Dec. 9.

Pledge monetary donations online or in person.

For more information, or to volunteer for the event, connect with Kacey at Kacey@degageministries.org or 616-454-1661.

