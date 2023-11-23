Watch Now
Degage Ministries hosts annual Thanksgiving Eve community dinner

Degage Ministries held its Thanksgiving Eve dinner Wednesday for the 34th year— providing a nice, hot meal for people in need.
Degage Ministries Thanksgiving Eve Dinner_2.png
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 23:10:01-05

And, like many previous years, the dining room was full.

Just more than a dozen volunteers served about 150 people a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the fixings.

Degage Ministries Thanksgiving Eve Dinner_1.png

Area wholesale company HT Hackney sponsored this year’s meal as it has for decades.

The Thanksgiving Eve event comes as Degage Ministries is housing 150 women its shelter right now. That’s a record amount and significantly higher than the average of 40 women at the shelter.

“I’m thankful and I think about my family. My family’s not around me as much so, you know, it’s kind of hard for the holidays, but I’m happy that I’m here. Just a good meal. Thank you guys for coming. They went all out for people in all places due to Him,” April, who is staying at Degage Ministries right now, said.

“I just praise God. I just thank Him for making all this possible that we can provide those who are experiencing homelessness what we consider a family meal because they are and it’s just such a blessing that we can do this,” Degage Ministries Marketing Manager Bob Kreter added.

Degage Ministries Thanksgiving Eve Dinner.png

HT Hackney will open its annual Heartside Community Christmas store in three weeks.

Anyone living in the area can shop there for items that cost $5 or less.

Items include clothes and appliances, like microwaves.

