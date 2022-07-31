Davenport University football player killed in Detroit shooting

DETROIT, Mich. — Davenport University announced on Sunday that a student and football player will not be suiting up for the next season.

EyQuan Cobb was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday, the university said. Cobb was from Detroit and had been a Davenport student for the past three years.

"EyQuan was an example of a student-athlete who was a passionate contributor on the field and in the classroom. He was a player that modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work within our DU community. We hope that his family, friends and all those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely challenging time," said Paul Lowden, Executive Director of Athletics.

Lowden also lamented "the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and senseless act of gun violence," saying that this tragedy would heavily impact the team, athletic department, and campus.

"Words cannot express the pain felt right now," said head football coach Sparky McEwen. "The Davenport football family is heartbroken to hear the news of our teammate and brother EyQuan. He was a light who always had a smile on his face. He was a hardworking student-athlete focused on graduation and success on the field. He was a committed teammate, a loyal friend, and a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed by many."

