Davenport University announces return to in-person instruction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University announced today that they will be offering in-person classes, on-campus social activities, and sporting events to students for the Fall 2021 semester.

"Our students have done an outstanding job of honoring the safety protocols we put in place to protect the health and safety of our community," said Dr. Richard J. Pappas. "I'm confident that with the vaccine more readily available and our responsible student population, we will be able to provide the on-campus college experience this fall our students have come to expect."

The campus has a full list of things they plan to offer students including: in-class instruction, Fall sports, in-person, on-campus activities, including Student Life, campus tours for prospective students and high school groups, cafeterias and other food service offerings for in-person dining at the W.A. Lettinga Campus in Grand Rapids, student housing with private rooms for up to 850 students, online, real-time virtual and hybrid class options.

"We are encouraging all of our students, faculty, and staff to get the vaccine when eligible," said Dr. Pappas. "By doing so, we'll be able to honor our commitment to offering the best learning options and college experience for our students this fall."

More information can be found at Davenports website.