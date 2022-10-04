'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' coming to the DeVos Performance Hall on January 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. The performance will be held on Monday, January 30, at the DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also be available, giving fans the chance purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast question-and-answer passes, exclusive merchandise, and photo opportunities.

The dancers expected to perform in the tour are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Alexis Warr.

“Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege – the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour!” the dancers said in a statement. “We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you’ve made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on its 31st season, which airs on Disney+. It is also the first season to air on Disney+. The current season is co-hosted by returning host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Riberio. Ribeiro previously competed with Witney Carson in the show’s 19th season in 2014, and went on to become the winner. This season’s judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC in 2005. It is an American version of the British series Strictly Come Dancing, which airs on BBC One.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on Monday, January 30. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website. VIP packages will be available to purchase on the Dancing with the Stars: Live! website.

