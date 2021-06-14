Dan Boers hired as new FOX 17 news director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is excited to announce Dan Boers will be leading our news team as our station’s news director.

Boers is joining FOX 17 after spending nearly 20 years at WOOD/WOTV/WXSP in Grand Rapids, serving as news director for the past six years.

Prior to his role as news director, Boers held several other leadership positions with the station including assistant news director and director of news operations.

He started his career at WOOD/WOTV/WXSP in 1996 as a weekend assignment editor.

“Dan has a record of leading a high-performing news team and a deep knowledge of our market and audience,” said Kimberly Krause, VP, and general manager at WXMI. “After spending my entire career in this market, I’m confident the addition of Dan to our news team will help drive our continued success.”

Boers serves as a board member of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and a Carole Kneeland Leadership Fellow.

“As a West Michigan native, I’m proud to join a team that has a long tradition of serving this community with important news coverage,” said Boers. “I’m excited and honored to lead and build on the success and accomplishments of the FOX 17 team.”

Boers graduated with a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from Grand Valley State University.

His first day as news director at FOX 17 will be June 23.

