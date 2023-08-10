Cybersecurity consulting firm relocating headquarters to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Right Place, Inc. has announced that Prescott, a cybersecurity consulting firm, will relocate its headquarters to Grand Rapids. The new office will be located at 2301 East Paris Avenue Southeast.

Prescott was founded by Ryan Bonner and Chad Paalman in 2021. The company’s current headquarters is located in Florida.

The decision for the company to move to Grand Rapids is credited to the partnerships and relationships it has built between managed service providers and client companies in Michigan. The company has also built strong connections with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Small Business Development Center, and the Technology Council of West Michigan.

Prescott plans to hire additional consultants to join their team. They are also looking to build out their management and executive leadership team.

“We are incredibly excited to be expanding our operations here in Grand Rapids,” said Paalman. “The strong relationships we’ve made with the tech community of this region ultimately led us to our decision to expand here. We look forward to continuing to provide top-notch compliance consulting services to our clients.”

“Prescott’s decision to relocate their HQ to the Greater Grand Rapids region is a strong testament to our area’s incredible tech ecosystem,” said Jen Wangler, Vice President of Technology at The Right Place and project lead. “We look forward to seeing the future partnerships and projects that come from their move.”

