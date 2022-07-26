GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cure Violence organization operating in and around the city of Grand Rapids shared an annual report with the Committee of the Whole Tuesday, spotlighting some of the successes they have seen in their first 8 months of operation.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom announced his plans for the department moving ahead on Tuesday.

Winstrom spoke of building a "a stronger connection to community in part by engaging with community-based efforts such as SAFE, Cure Violence, GR Justice and Governance Partnership."

Cure Violence also spoke in front of the Committee of the Whole Tuesday morning, presenting their first annual report, after beginning operations 8 months ago here in Grand Rapids.

“This is part of the solution to violence reduction in Grand Rapids,” said Brandon Davis, director of oversight and public accountability for the city of Grand Rapids

“But, it's not the sole solution, nor is it a short-term fix, it's a long-term way that we address detecting and interrupting violence.”

Some of the data they shared Tuesday included the following:



Their team engaged in 2,170 violence detections and interruptions

+980 with high-risk individuals +1,190 with medium-risk individuals



Made 12 Visits to Juvenile Detention Center

Received 200+ Requests to Meet from Parents

Worked with 6 area High Schools

Team participated in 20 community events

Team Interacted with more than 5,000 residents

Created 30 partnerships with similar community groups



