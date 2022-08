GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has been awarded a grant for Cure Violence.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the city $600,000. It is the largest grant that Cure Violence has ever received.

The goal for the grant is to provide support for identifying and treating high-risk individuals. The grant will also be used to partner with community organizations and discourage the use of violence.

