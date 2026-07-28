Culver's could replace vacant Denny's near I-96 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vacant Denny's restaurant near the I-96 and Plainfield Avenue interchange in Grand Rapids could soon be replaced by a Culver's, if the city approves a special land use request.

KBA Restaurant Group owner Michael Brann Junior filed the request to build a new structure with a two-lane drive-thru.

The proposed building is estimated at around 4,100 square feet and would employ around 60 people. Hours of operation would run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MATT WITKOS

The Wisconsin-based fast food chain is best known for its ButterBurgers and classic cheese curds. The chain has well over 1,000 locations across the country, with several spread throughout West Michigan.

The former Denny's, marked by overgrown grass and often-abandoned cars, sits at the first visible point coming off I-96 onto Plainfield Avenue.

Ashley Gutierrez, who has lived near Plainfield Avenue for several years, said she welcomes the change.

"I think they're a great restaurant. I don't eat out too often, but when I do, I've been there a few times with my fiancé, and I think they have great food. I think the atmosphere would probably be better than Denny's was," Gutierrez said.

MATT WITKOS

Gutierrez said the Denny's, which operated 24 hours, brought occasional late-night issues to the area.

"I don't think anything too bad besides at nighttime. There was a lot of chaos in the middle of the [night] just because they were open 24 hours. But other than that, nothing too crazy," Gutierrez said.

Since the Denny's closed, Gutierrez said the property has become an eyesore.

"I would say outside of them not keeping up on their yard, and when you drive by, just kind of looking like a sore thumb. Outside of that, nothing much," Gutierrez said.

MATT WITKOS

Gutierrez said she is glad the property will not remain abandoned.

The special land use request goes before the Grand Rapids City Planning Committee on August 13.

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