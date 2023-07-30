'Culture, competition, connection': 3rd Annual Dragon Boat Races happening in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Third Annual Dragon Boat Races are happening this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, celebrating culture, competition and connection.

It’s all part of the Global Water Fest taking place Saturday and Sunday at Canal Park.

“This is where we bring the many cultures that celebrate water and just enjoy each other’s company, bring togetherness,” Ace Marasigan, an event organizer, said.

Each team piles 20 people into a long rowboat, similar to a canoe, and paddles from Canal Park all the way down to the Grand River.

These races have rich history, Marasigan explained.

“It was said, like, there was an emperor in China that was, he was, like, drowning in the middle of the ocean or the river, and everybody, like, racing their boats trying to save this emperor,” he said. “So, that’s kind of, like, where the growth or the start of the Dragon Boat Festival began, and the festival shifted into, like, dragon boat racing.”

Global Water Fest, aside from the races, offers two days of water fun, diverse vendors, global-inspired cuisine, artisans, live entertainment and community water activities.

“We can do so much in this art in our community. We are so diverse, and this is, like, where we can see so much growth potential in Grand Rapids,” Marasigan said.

More than a dozen teams are competing in the 200-meter race, including the Dragon Warriors who are already off to an impressive start.

“So far, we’re number one!” Yufeng Qi, a member of the Dragon Warriors, said.

“It was a surprise, but it was a very good surprise. So far, round one, round two, we’re all the champion for the first two rounds,” Helen Xiang, a member of the Dragon Warriors, added.

The third race will take place Sunday ahead of the finals.

Competitors will have the chance win a $1,000 cash prize, along with the opportunity to donate $1,500 to the nonprofit of their choice.

“Everybody has fun. That’s the most important thing,” Qi said.

“It’s really great to see different faces here,” Xiang said. “So many different people come from different backgrounds for multiple years, or [their] first year, and you just have to say, ‘good luck.’”

The festival also offers free dragon boat rides and paddleboard lessons.

Sunday’s festivities run from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

