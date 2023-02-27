Cultural tales take center stage at downtown storytime event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, storytime doesn’t just happen in the library. Stories are also told in the heart of downtown.

The last in a series of three events hosted by the city’s annual World of Winter Festival, the Western Michigan Bengali Cultural Association teamed up with Celebration Cinemas to perform readings and narrations in Studio Park, just yards away from Van Andel Arena.

On Sunday afternoon, with the sun shining and the weather warming, community members could gather in Studio Park to listen to music and hear Bengali folktales. While the storytime was geared towards children, the purpose behind the Cultural Storytime was anything but childish.

Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema, said the event was “an invitation to come out of hibernation" and see what the city has to offer.

“We are proud to be a part of it, and especially pleased to connect with cultural organizations that celebrate the diversity of voices and histories present in our community,” said Loeks.

Sunday’s story came in the form of a musical about Bengali culture, with a spotlight on the universal importance of kindness.

FOX17/Cory Dancers at Studio Park's cultural storytime event

“It’s like a representation of good and evil,” said Aniervean Malik, the president of WMBCA, who told a Bengali story about Lord Krishna.

Malik described Lord Krishna as a “super powerful kid” who also wrestles with youthful mischievousness.

“So our different stories of Lord Krishna’s souls, it depicts to our younger generations that you have to be kind. You have to be reasonable to your neighbors, to your friends, to your communities,” said Malik.

Around 70 people attended the event in Studio Park, Malik said, enjoying the rare sunshine on a West Michigan weekend.

Calvin, one young attendant, said the event was “Great! Good! You don’t even know you’re learning.”

His mother, Sam, on the other hand, emphasized how important it is for kids to learn about different cultures. But she also confessed to enjoying the storytime herself. “I’m loving the music!”

FOX 17/Cory Readers at Studio Park

