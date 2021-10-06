Crossing guard hit by car last month has died

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A school crossing guard who was hit by a car last month has died from her injuries.

Cecile Brown, 75, of Grand Rapids was conducting school crossing guard duties Sept. 16 near 36th Street SE and Poinsettia Avenue SE when she was hit.

She was taken to an area hospital with what police initially said were minor injuries.

However, her condition worsened and she never left the hospital, ultimately dying Tuesday, Brown’s family told police.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.