GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Creston neighborhood leaders are working to expand Grand Rapids' ArtPrize competition farther north of downtown, with members of the North Quarter Corridor Improvement Authority now exploring ways to get more local businesses involved in next year's event.

WATCH: Creston leaders want to grow ArtPrize footprint north of downtown

Creston leaders want to grow ArtPrize footprint north of downtown

The push follows a strong showing this year, when ArtPrize brought increased foot traffic to Creston-area businesses.

"We feel like coming a little further out from downtown, we're just less than 10 minutes away. Let's continue to broaden that reach and further celebrate with the vibrant Creston Market," Alan Hartline, owner of Kingma's Market, said.

Just down the road, 2RST has served as an ArtPrize venue for the past three years. Owner Bob McKenzie said this year's competition was the best yet, bringing in his highest sales week ever.

"I see a big increase of volume of people that come in, and they're not my regulars, so I know it's bringing new faces in," McKenzie said.

Neighborhood leaders now want to get more Creston businesses involved. Among the options being considered are financial help to cover some registration and hosting costs, and hosting an informational session to help businesses understand participation requirements and opportunities.

"I'd love to see more of the businesses just having a piece of art in their shop and just making giving more people reason to come to Creston," McKenzie said.

Nothing is final yet, but neighborhood leaders and business owners are already looking ahead to ArtPrize 2027.

"Creston can celebrate and let everybody know, hey, ArtPrize is here, and oh, by the way, we're a part of it now," Hartline said.

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