ArtPrize brings surge in foot traffic and sales to downtown Grand Rapids businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a week into ArtPrize, downtown Grand Rapids businesses say the annual art competition is delivering on its promise of big crowds and bigger sales.

WATCH: ArtPrize brings surge in foot traffic and sales to downtown Grand Rapids shops

ArtPrize brings surge in foot traffic and sales to downtown Grand Rapids shops

The city is expecting more than a million visitors for this year's event, and hotel reservations have surged. For shop owners along the downtown corridor, that means more foot traffic and more potential customers walking through their doors.

"The foot traffic down here is amazing. I think this has been, as far as foot traffic goes, probably one of the biggest that we've seen in a long time," Shasta Fase, owner of Old World Olive Press, said.

Fase said the influx has been especially welcome after her shop spent the past two months empty due to a water leak.

"This is my favorite time of year, just because everyone's here, they're excited to see the artwork. I think that this brings so much vibrancy to the downtown area," Fase said. "I mean, look, we got a million extra people in our town right now. It's awesome."

At the Sugar Bar, owner Melissa Vandenberg said business has exceeded expectations.

"It's been really busy, really exciting," Vandenberg said.

To capitalize on the extra foot traffic, Vandenberg created new menu items and launched a cake decorating competition called CakePrize. Customers use a piece of cake with white vanilla frosting as their canvas and are given colored frosting to use as paint. At the end of ArtPrize, a vote will be held to determine who created the best cake masterpiece.

Vandenberg said participation has more than doubled compared to last year.

"We do it for about $10 a person," Vandenberg said. "Last year there was maybe 25 entries, and this year there's probably over 60, and we still have two weekends left."

For Vandenberg, the packed storefronts mean more than just revenue.

"I love it when people say, 'Oh, I've never been in here before,' and then they'll return for coffee, caffeine, little caffeine, little alcohol, you know, or some sweet treats. It's great," Vandenberg said.

Both shop owners said they are happy to see the streets packed and their storefronts filled, whether visitors are buying or just browsing.

"It honestly makes my heart happy. To have a packed house, it's like the best thing ever. Whether they're shopping or not, it's just so cool," Vandenberg said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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