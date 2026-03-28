Crash on US-131 damages several vehicles including ambulance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say several people were hurt after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on US-131 early Saturday morning, saying road ice and speed played a factor.

Troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post responded to the US-131 crash south of Burton Street around 1:30 A.M. Saturday. Investigators believe a black BMW was driving too fast on the icy road, and crashed. Several vehicles also lost control and collided.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post responded to a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 a.m. on southbound US-131, just south of Burton Street.



Preliminary investigation indicates a black BMW was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions, lost… pic.twitter.com/pLf3t31c4S — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 28, 2026

MSP says a Life EMS ambulance stopped at the scene with its lights on was also hit. Multiple people were hurt, but officials believe there were no life-threatening injuries.

Work to clear the scene took first responders an hour and a half, and it has since reopened.

MSP is reminding drivers to drive with extra caution on slick roads.

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