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Crash on US-131 damages several vehicles including ambulance

US-131 Southbound crash involving a Life EMS ambulance
Michigan State Police
US-131 Southbound crash involving a Life EMS ambulance
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say several people were hurt after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on US-131 early Saturday morning, saying road ice and speed played a factor.

Troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post responded to the US-131 crash south of Burton Street around 1:30 A.M. Saturday. Investigators believe a black BMW was driving too fast on the icy road, and crashed. Several vehicles also lost control and collided.

MSP says a Life EMS ambulance stopped at the scene with its lights on was also hit. Multiple people were hurt, but officials believe there were no life-threatening injuries.

Work to clear the scene took first responders an hour and a half, and it has since reopened.

MSP is reminding drivers to drive with extra caution on slick roads.

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