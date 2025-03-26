Crash in NW Grand Rapids leaves motorcyclist dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Fourth Street east of Hill Avenue after 6 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told a three-wheeled motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-456-3938 or 616-456-3320. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer.

