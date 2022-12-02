Country singer Morgan Wallen to perform at the Van Andel Arena on April 27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be performing in Grand Rapids in 2023 as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour.” Wallen will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, April 27.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

Wallen’s first studio, If I Know Me, was released in 2018. It was followed by 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

The tour is named after one of Wallen’s new songs. It will be one of three songs that is released on Friday as part of his One Thing at a Time – Sampler.

“I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details,” said Wallen. “To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs [Friday] as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”

Wallen will be joined by ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman as support acts. ERNEST’s first studio album, Locals Only, was released in 2019. It was followed by Flower Shops (The Album) in 2022. The album’s song “Flower Shops” features ERNEST performing with Wallen.

Zimmerman’s debut EP, Leave the Light On, was released in October.

