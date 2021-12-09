Watch
Country Fresh Dairy donates 100k shelf-stable milks to Feeding America

Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:23:47-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids-based Country Fresh Dairy donated 100,000 shelf-stable Giving Cow milks to Feeding America Western Michigan on Thursday, with 36,500 packs being delivered in partnership with SpartanNash.

Because of the challenge of refrigerating milk, many food pantries don’t have enough for the people they serve, even though milk is one of the most often requested items, according to a news release.

The Giving Cow packs not only come in cute, cow-designed packages, but have a shelf life of up to 12 months. Fresh milk typically has a shelf life of 20 days.

