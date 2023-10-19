Cornerstone University to slash tuition for 2024–25 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cornerstone University announced it plans to reduce tuition fees by 22% for the 2024–25 school year.

We’re told tuition will be $22,000, compared to $28,300 for the current school year.

University officials say they want to show it’s possible to receive an affordable, high-quality education at a private Christian university. They explain the new rate better reflects what students normally pay after scholarships and aid are provided.

The average cost to attend a private college in the U.S. is $42,000, according to Cornerstone University.

Nearly all students next year are expected to be awarded scholarships and other forms of financial aid.

