Cornerstone Church, the state’s largest United Methodist church, votes to leave denomination

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The largest worshipping congregation of United Methodists in Michigan voted to separate from the denomination and become independent.

Cornerstone Church, based in Caledonia with two satellites in Grand Rapids, announced the decision on Sunday.

“We are grateful for the United Methodist Church," said Cornerstone Lead Pastor Ken Nash following the vote, "While our hearts are heavy today, we believe this is a healthy step for Cornerstone as we navigate ministry in these complex times.”

The decision comes as the United Methodist Church dialogues about the denomination’s future, with the central question being the church’s relationship to LGBTQ+ individuals.

It’s a conversation that is neither simple nor new.

“Since the formation of The United Methodist Church over 50 years ago, members have engaged in a passionate debate to define church beliefs and relationships with LGBTQ persons in the church,” says a spokesperson for the Michigan Conference of the UMC. “The root of this conflict is how United Methodists interpret the Bible.”

However, the denomination’s ability to make a decision has been stalled by the pandemic, which put the UMC General Conference on hold for three years. Church policies can only be changed at a global meeting of the General Conference, which did not happen during the COVID pandemic.

In the meantime, many local Methodist churches opted to leave the denomination, with some joining the traditional-leaning Global Methodist Church. Seven Michigan churches have already separated, and the Michigan Conference of the UMC expects twenty-three to follow suit by June.

Michigan Bishop David Alan Bard says he’s committed to working with any church hoping to stay within the UMC, but he also calls for awareness of the range of beliefs that exist within the denomination.

“In the long run all churches seek to be in ministry for Jesus Christ, offering hope and healing and seeking justice and reconciliation," said Bishop Bard. “I wish Cornerstone and its leaders well as they move into a new chapter of their ministry

With an estimated weekly attendance of 2000 people, Cornerstone Church says it will be supportive of those who wish to stay with the UMC, working with conference leaders to help them transition to a new church home.

Cornerstone Church has no plans to adopt a new denomination. Instead, Lead Pastor Ken Nash says the church intends to remain independent.

