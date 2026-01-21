Corewell Health planning to expand Grand Rapids hospital site, build new ER

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest employer is looking to grow, adding to the Grand Rapids skyline with a new building on medical mile.

Corewell Health announced it wants to expand the Butterworth Hospital campus by replacing existing buildings the health system uses with a new 621,000 square-foot facility to house more beds, operating rooms, and the emergency department.

The plans call for the building to replace structures at 230 Michigan and 330 Barclay Avenue. Departments currently in those buildings would move to other locations, according to a release by Corewell Health.

In their place, the new facility would add 180 private beds, up to 16 operating rooms, and the emergency department. Corewell Health cited continued population growth in West Michigan as a driving factor for the expansion. Since the start of 2025, Butterworth Hospital averaged more than 90 percent full.

“As our community grows and ages, the need for medical care is steadily increasing and we want to make sure we are providing the best care for our neighbors throughout the region,” said Corewell Health West Michigan President Josh Kooistra, D.O. “We are investing in Grand Rapids’ future.”

The cost of the project was not shared.

Corewell promised the new facility will feature rooms that can handle updated technology and equipment. It will also have a multi-place hyperbaric chamber and space for overflow capacity.

“The project is still in the early planning process, and many details have yet to be determined, but we know that the need exists, and the growth trends of the Grand Rapids region demand these types of health care infrastructure upgrades,” said Dr. Kooistra. “Throughout this process, we will work with our community, neighbors, and the city every step of the way before seeking final approval from the board of directors.”

Construction is expected to finish by the end of 2030, said Corwell Health.

