Corewell Health gives update on respiratory illnesses, what to look out for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is here, which means so is cold and flu season.

Experts say, so far, it’s not nearly as bad as last year; however, Corewell Health officials still have a warning for parents.

“We are seeing an increasing and high levels of respiratory infections and respiratory illnesses at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” Dr. Andrea Hadley explained. “It does not feel as bad of a surge as last year where we had multiple different viruses all hitting us at the same time.”

Hospital seeing uptick in pediatric patients

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital says, even though COVID-19 cases are increasing, it’s seeing RSV primarily.

Corewell Health said Wednesday the children’s hospital had 23 patients with RSV compared to just eight with COVID.

Health officials say, especially with holiday gatherings happening over the next few weeks, it’s important to know who is at risk, the signs of sickness and when to get a doctor involved.

Symptoms include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and loss of appetite.

Infants and children under two years old, along with older adults, are at high risk of severe RSV infections.

If your kid starts getting sick, experts say to monitor their symptoms and call your doctor if you’re worried.

“Reasons for bringing your child to the emergency department for some of these respiratory illnesses such as COVID, flu, RSV, are just really mostly related to the breathing and work of breathing. If you’re noticing an increased work of breathing, definitely bring your child,” Dr. Hadley added. “Other reasons would be if they’re not drinking or not acting normal. You could try calling the pediatrician first, but you may end up being directed to the emergency department depending on the severity.”

Experts say, ultimately, prevention is key.

There is an RSV vaccine available for pregnant women and people 65-years-and-older.

Plus, this past summer, the FDA approved a monoclonal antibody shot that helps prevent severe RSV in infants and young children.

