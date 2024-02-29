Corewell Health delivers its 1st Leap Year baby of 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids hospital welcomed its first Leap Year baby for 2024 on Thursday!

Rori Rae Blasch was born at Butterworth Hospital to Ellery and Daniel Blasch at 12:32 a.m., according to Corewell Health.

We’re told Rori weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Rori’s birthdate holds additional significance, as it coincided with what would have been her great-grandparents’ 60th anniversary.

Mom and Dad intend to celebrate Rori’s birthday on Feb. 28 every non-Leap Year, the hospital says.

