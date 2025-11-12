Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Corewell Health confirms 'a very small number' of layoffs

Julie Dunmire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest employer got a little smaller this fall as it laid off several workers.

Corewell Health confirmed it eliminated "a very small number of positions," when asked by FOX 17. The health system said in a statement the layoffs came out of a review of it business.

It did not provide details of how many positions were impacted in the layoffs.

A spokesperson also emphasized that Corewell Health currently has thousands of job openings that it is actively hiring for.

The health system touts on its website that is has more than 60,000 team members across the state.

