Consumers Energy, GRPS announce 10 finalists in 9th annual SmartArt contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy and Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) have released the names of ten students selected as finalists in an energy-focused art contest.

The energy provider says the finalists’ artwork will be displayed on a large banner at their substation on Market Avenue and Fulton Street during ArtPrize.

“Over the past nine years, GRPS students have excelled in creating pieces of art that demonstrate their creativity and passion for supporting our planet,” says GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Consumers Energy and ArtPrize in providing our students an opportunity to be part of a nationally recognized art competition. I’m so proud of all these students and wish them the best of luck in the next stage of this contest.”

The 10 finalists are listed as follows:

Eleanor Broberg, The Metamorphosis (grade 9)

(grade 9) Aramy Escalante, The Source of Life (grade 11)

(grade 11) Alexis Harriman, The Story of Our Environment (grade 11)

(grade 11) Attyn Marshall, Twin Sisters (grade 10)

(grade 10) Ivy Maynard, By a Thread (grade 9)

(grade 9) Logan Richter, Sea Change (grade 11)

(grade 11) Aracely Salazar, After the Storm (grade 11)

(grade 11) Abigail Strand, Growing Renewables (grade 9)

(grade 9) Tobin Venegas, The Time We Have Left (grade 10)

(grade 10) Ellery Younts, Dive Deeper (grade 11)

Consumers Energy says the top winner in the SmartArt competition will be revealed during ArtPrize on Sept. 18. We’re told the energy provider will award the winner with a $2,000 scholarship and a MacBook.

View the ten finalists' artwork in the image viewer above.

