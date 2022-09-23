Confluence converges on downtown Grand Rapids

Confluence — a festival celebrating innovation and digital art— is set to take over the area surrounding Studio Park in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Music Showcase

Musicians pushing the envelope with traditional and non-traditional instrumentation.

Maker Expo

Everything DIY and digital art at Studio Park

Robotics Expo

If it moves with the help of electricity— and may take over the planet someday— it'll be at WMU's AMP Lab.

Innovation Showcase

An exploration of how gaming and e-sports continue to evolve. Includes public free-play and tournaments at the high school and collegiate levels!

Art@

A multi-sensory takeover of Oakes St. Park.

Future Innovators Zone

A STEAM-based 'adventure land' for kids to explore the creative side of building our world. This year focuses on robotics and drones.

Confluence runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 24th.

For more info, head to their website.