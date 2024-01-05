Concerns grow over halfway house development for dozens of former inmates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan neighborhood is upset about recent changes stemming from an organization that aims to give people a second chance.

Cherry Health is expanding its Community Alternatives Program, a re-entry program for former inmates.

But some neighbors have concerns about the location, especially moms who say their kids often play outside.

The halfway house will be just feet away from Marissa Robinson's house, along with Julie and Sarah Ryke's.

"If their crimes are so small, why are they being monitored 24 hours? Why do they have a seven o'clock curfew when all their stuff has to be done?" Robinson asked.

"It is unsettling because, while I think people do make mistakes a lot of the time, you know, you just don't know what kind of people are going to be back there," Sarah said.

Cherry Health explains the re-entry program for formerly incarcerated citizens has seen success since it began its run. So now, the organization is expanding its services to the 800 block of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

This new location will give 50 to 60 people a chance to experience the services Cherry Health offers.

"I believe in second chances for everybody. But I also believe in a first chance for our children," Julie said.

Cherry Health sent FOX 17 the following statement:

"For returning citizens, Cherry Health provides Person-Centered Re-entry Services to ease the transition back into the community. Services are available at two locations: the Community Treatment Center (CTC) in Detroit and the Community Alternatives Program (CAP) in Grand Rapids.



"The individuals who are a part of our programs are nonviolent offenders, and many of them already have jobs and are out working in the community on a daily basis. Our goal is to help returning citizens successfully reintegrate back into their respective communities by working together to address health issues and other re-entry needs— including employment, education, housing and fostering connections.



"The Community Alternatives Program has existed in Grand Rapids for a long time, and we are excited about the relocation to the property at 805 and 825 Leonard Street NE. The new location is a newer, larger facility and will allow us to expand."

"I think that there should be a lot of programs out there like that, but not in a residential neighborhood— right behind my neighbor's house, where my kid plays. There's going to be no separation," Sarah said.

The city planning commission did the final sign-off on this development in December. The property was left vacant after D.A. Blodgett St John's former foster care administration left.

Cherry Health plans on renovating the property as it moves forward with its community alternatives program. The developers say that they plan on building a newer fence near where these neighbors live.

"This whole thing with our children playing outside is a very big concern," Ryke added.

There's no date set yet for when workers plan to start this project.

