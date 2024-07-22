Comic book fans prepare to Geek Out with the Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When early afternoon falls on the city, the evil Boredom tries to suck young readers into the dank and dreary Doldrums – thankfully, one library stands in their way!

Grand Rapids Public Library

This Saturday, July 27, the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Yankee Clipper Branch will host their Comic Geek Out— a chance for fans of all ages to gather and fight back against the dog days of summer.

Join the library from 1-5 p.m. to find yourself immersed in free books, snacks, hand-son activities and workshops to celebrate your fandom.

Voice actor, Jason Liebrecht (Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia) will be there for a meet’n’greet – plus a Q&A session!

Grand Rapids Public Library

Dragon Ball Scholar and author, Derek Padula will walk you through the cultural significance of the food-based names in the beloved anime.

Learn how to make your own comic strip, explore the history and revolution of women in comics, challenge your friends to a few tabletop games or jump in on comic book trivia.

Grand Rapids Public Library

The library’s even bringing out professional cosplayers so you can meet your favorite superheroes! Bring your best costume—The whole thing wraps up with a cosplay contest!

The free event is thanks to the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.