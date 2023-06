GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour will make a stop at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

The show date is set for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Artist Presale tickets go on sale June 6, with General on sale starting June 9 at 10 a.m.

Rife grew his popularity through his viral content on TikTok. His tour consists of more than 100 dates, and also includes a stop in Detroit.