Comedian Iliza Shlesinger to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on September 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s Hard Feelings World Tour is coming to Grand Rapids. Shlesinger will perform at DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, September 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. An artist presale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“This is the biggest and best tour I’ve done,” said Shlesinger. “I can’t wait to share my rock-hard feelings with the world.”

Shlesinger’s first Netflix comedy special, War Paint, was released in 2013. It was followed by Freezing Paint (2015), Confirmed Kills (2016), and Elder Millennial (2018). Her latest Netflix comedy special, Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever, was released in 2022.

Shlesinger’s acting work includes 2021’s Supercool, 2020’s Pieces of a Woman, and Spenser Confidential. She also starred in and wrote the screenplay for the Netflix movie Good on Paper.

Shlesinger will perform at DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, September 9. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube