Comcast partners with Baxter Community Center for new WiFi hotspot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comcast announced on Tuesday the opening of its fourth WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” in West Michigan.

Located in the Baxter Community Center in Grand Rapids, the new Lift Zone is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Lift Zones from Comcast provide free WiFi hotspots in safe spaces designed to help students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

The new Grand Rapids location also serves adults, connecting them to online education, job searches, health care information and public assistance.

“Families all over are facing many challenges, especially now during the pandemic,” said Sonja Forte, executive director of the Baxter Community Center. “Access to the internet is critical to navigating day-to-day life. More and more businesses are requiring that you start by visiting, scheduling or requesting information on their website. We are proud to join Comcast to create a space where the community can connect to learn, find jobs and access other essential resources.”

Back in September 2020, Comcast announced a multiyear program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected Lift Zones in community centers across the country.

The company estimates that in 2021 alone, students will be able to complete more than 25 million hours of remote learning lessons to further address the “homework gap.”

“A connection to the internet is important to every family, whethey they are learning from home, applying for jobs or scheduling medical appointments,” said Jeff Snyder, manager of government and regulatory affairs for Comcast in Michigan. “Our partnership with Baxter Community Center will help those families who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to the internet and have access to these life-changing opportunities.”

