Clinic offers gift card for restaurant, hospital, and retail workers

The Hilton Garden Inn clinic on 2321 East Beltline is offering a free $50 gift card to the first 200 restaurant, hospitality, and retail workers from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Wednesday.

No appointment is needed for those interested and walk-ins by individuals and families are welcomed regardless of where they work. No one will be turned away from getting a shot if they request one according to the Clinic.

Proof of health insurance is not required for but a parent or guardian is required for those 18 and under. Kent County Health Department will be administering Johnson & Johnson alongside Pfizer shots at the clinic.

Wednesday’s event is part of a statewide “shots in arms” campaign by leaders of Gov. Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) the Clinic reports.

“It makes sense for Suburban Inns to host this clinic, since our industry is still suffering and our colleagues and small business owners need all the help they can get,” said Peter D. Beukema, CEO of Suburban Inns.

“By hosting this clinic, we can help to assure our guests that our industry is vaccinated, which will help demonstrate safety for both our team members and our guests,” Beukema said. “It’s all a positive step to welcome more guests to stay, meet, and dine with us again.”

Funds to purchase the gift cards were privately donated and do not come from taxpayer resources according to the Clinic.