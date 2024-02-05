Classic cars, EVs and more featured at Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s an electric event highlighting the future of cars for 26 years now.

The Michigan International Auto Show — Michigan’s only winter auto show — was held in Grand Rapids this weekend.

“The vehicles are the stars,” says Show Manager Dawn Baker. “We have hundreds of vehicles out there.”

The stars of this year’s show were plenty. Thousands came out to DeVos Place to check out vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers around the world.

“You can open the vehicles and climb on and see how it will work for your family,” says Baker. “Enjoy all the new innovation, check out the dash, what are the comfort features that you like? Open the bag, see if it's going to fit your lifestyle, your family's needs.”

Whether you’re in the market for a new car, a car enthusiast checking out new tech or simply looking for a purchase down the road, the show caters to all needs and wants.

“If you're looking for your next new car, you know, it's here,” adds Baker. “But if you're looking for certified pre-owned in the next year or two years, you're gonna see the innovation that's on the floor, be able to know what you're willing to wait for.”

And there was also a focus on artistry, like a car called “another sedan” designed by Joey Reuter with artwork made my Stephen Smith.

“The thought process behind the vehicle’s design is, ‘Let's say the car was driving through. It's an electric vehicle; it actually moves. But let's say the car was driving through a neighborhood and it broke down, and all the artists in the neighborhood decided to come and give the car their artistic twist,’” Smith explains. “So that's like a combination of different styles on the car.”

Aside from showing off his creation, he was able to check out some of his favorite cars at the show too.

“I had the chance to drive a Ferrari … on a racetrack,” Smith recalls. “I kind of, like, really liked Ferraris, but there was some low riders back there and I thought that that was really cool.”

This was Taylor Hopp’s first time attending the auto show.

“I love, like, the amount of diversity that I've seen today,” says Hopp. “And then to, like, bring like art and other things to, like, the car show has been something that I've appreciated.”

She describes it as an exciting atmosphere, and has enjoyed seeing electric vehicles and vehicles on the pricier side.

“Everything has been beautiful,” says Hopp, “like the Lamborghinis are really cool. Seems a little bit out of reach, but maybe someday. You never know.”

Sunday was the last day of the Michigan International Auto Show. Organizers tell us this year they saw a significant increase in attendance.

