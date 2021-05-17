City of Grand Rapids wants public's input on park system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system.

The PhotoVision challenge aims to capture people’s stories and experiences of Grand Rapids parks, especially their experiences through the pandemic, according to a news release Monday.

“Our city parks have been vitally important places of safe recreation and nature exploration over the last year,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “The PhotoVision challenge allows our residents to continue shaping the parks system in a way that fits their community’s needs.”

To participate in the challenge, residents can post a photo of their neighborhood park to Instagram with a description of what they currently enjoy at their park, what could be improved at the park and what activities they want to see at the part.

Participants will need to tag @grparksandrec and use the hashtag #YourCityYourParks to submit the photo.

Photos will be reposted on the parks and recreation department’s Instagram account as a collective community gallery.

Those who have private Instagram accounts can send photos through direct message to the department.