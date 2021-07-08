City of Grand Rapids returning to in-person meetings next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids will resume in-person, face-to-face government meetings beginning Tuesday, July 13.

City Clerk Joel Hondorp announced Thursday that the City Hall Commission Chambers will once again host City Commission meetings and morning subcommittee meetings.

Meetings have been held remotely since March 2020, adhering to the state’s virtual public meeting law.

The schedule adopted for City Commission meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic orders will continue for the near future:

8 a.m.: Committee on Appointments

8:30 a.m.: Fiscal Committee

9:15 a.m.: Community Development Committee

10 a.m.: Committee of the Whole

7 p.m.: City Commission

These meetings will now be broadcast live on Comcast government access Channel 26 and streamed live on Grand Rapids’ YouTube and Facebook pages.

The city’s Public Safety Committee will also meet in the City Commission Chambers.

Economic Development Project Team and Legislative Team meetings may take place in other locations.

The public will be able to speak on public hearings, agenda item and general comment periods during the evening Commission meeting, which will also have Spanish interpretation available.

All City of Grand Rapids meeting details can be found here.