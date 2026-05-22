City of Grand Rapids provides firework safety reminder ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is reminding the community the importance of firework safety before Memorial Day weekend. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says fireworks can be dangerous to people, pets and property, especially in denser neighborhoods.

Officials are pointing to the city's fireworks ordinance, and if violated, can lead to a civil fine of up to $1,000 for each offense. The City allows consumer fireworks at certain times and holidays, and Memorial Day weekend only allows fireworks on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial day until 11:45 P.M.

Firework safety tips:



Read & follow instructions on fireworks

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby

Never let children handle fireworks

Never point fireworks towards people, animals or buildings

Use fireworks on flat, stable surfaces away from homes, dry grass and flammable materials

Don't try to relight duds. Wait 20 minutes, then soak it in water

Do not light fireworks in glass or metal containers

Keep unused fireworks away from lit ones

Clean up before going to bed, and make sure your fire alarms work

“Fireworks can cause serious damage if they’re not used responsibly,” Fire Marshal Bill Smith said. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday safely and avoid accidents.”

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